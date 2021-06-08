South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,343 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

