SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.53 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,835,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.