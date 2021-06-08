Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.15. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 186 shares traded.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

