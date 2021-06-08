Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.78 ($31.50). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €26.52 ($31.20), with a volume of 2,182,390 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.83 ($24.51).

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is €24.12.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

