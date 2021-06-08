Snow Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,442,000 after purchasing an additional 214,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $5,818,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $537.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.25.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.