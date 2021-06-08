Snow Capital Management LP Makes New $939,000 Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

MJ opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.