Snow Capital Management LP Makes New $939,000 Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

MJ opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.