Snow Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Boston Partners acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

