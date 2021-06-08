Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.57 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440–0.360 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. 15,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.22. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

