Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.91 or 0.00017482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $30.14 million and $103,045.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.00986453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.42 or 0.09833137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

SLT is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

