SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.63 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $545,123.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,560.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.10 or 0.07468402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.58 or 0.01766678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00472063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00161367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.00736817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00489653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00393105 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

