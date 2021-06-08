Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-148.05 million.

Shares of NYSE:EM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 61,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,696. Smart Share Global has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.40 target price for the company.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

