SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.08.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.68. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock valued at $102,110,660. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.