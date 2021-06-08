Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Lowered by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.98. 6,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.83 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.