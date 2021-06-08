Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. Insiders have sold 142,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,842 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.