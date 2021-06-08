Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

SVKEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$12.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

