Signet Jewelers (SIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIG stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

