SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SIBN opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.42.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $545,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,110,855 shares of company stock valued at $34,197,076. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

