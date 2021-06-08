Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,276,680.05 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,038,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36.

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53.

SSTK opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

