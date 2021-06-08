Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON VOG remained flat at $GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday. 139,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45. Victoria Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £15.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

