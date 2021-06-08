Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $956,565.41 and approximately $2.01 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.16 or 0.00012377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00247964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00225377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.79 or 0.01215504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,718.18 or 1.00257832 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,811 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

