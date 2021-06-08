Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Shake Shack by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

