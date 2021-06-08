Shadows Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $592,156.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00982421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.49 or 0.09565527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050742 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

