SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 12,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

