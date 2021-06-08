SF Capital Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a total market cap of $32,449.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SF Capital has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00064537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00252405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00228601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.01175067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.35 or 0.99991414 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

