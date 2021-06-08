ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $22,249,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Insiders sold a total of 153,400 shares of company stock worth $9,071,422 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFBS opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

