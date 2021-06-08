Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.54. 11,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 509,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Specifically, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.70.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth $327,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,887,000 after buying an additional 124,667 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 1,914.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after buying an additional 1,047,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

