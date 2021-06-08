Seele-N 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.49 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00072075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00026532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00995618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.75 or 0.09658310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00050866 BTC.

Seele-N Coin Profile

Seele-N is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.