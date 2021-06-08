SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SCWX opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

