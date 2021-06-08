Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report released on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

Shares of GD stock opened at $191.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.84. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

