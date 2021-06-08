Scry.info (DDD) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $63,519.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

