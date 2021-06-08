ScPrime Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $529.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00072342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00250404 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026534 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,276,209 coins and its circulating supply is 35,592,598 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

