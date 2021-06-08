Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Adams Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 2.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,822,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,126,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $40,828,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.87. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.