Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $53,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,143,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.88. 1,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,724. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

