Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after buying an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.