Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

