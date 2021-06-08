Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
