Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

