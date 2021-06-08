Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

