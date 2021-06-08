Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Up 7.2%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. 4,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 423,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $888.40 million, a P/E ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,727,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

