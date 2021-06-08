Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 621,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,496 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Unilever by 20.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 326.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

