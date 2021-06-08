Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 404 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Globant worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $130.92 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.71.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.