Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

