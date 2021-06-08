Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,443 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 15.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $219,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at $13,977,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

