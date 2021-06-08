Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.