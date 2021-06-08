Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Liberty Global worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after buying an additional 1,131,636 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,438,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,389,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,119,000 after buying an additional 843,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

