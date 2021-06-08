RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth about $891,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 201.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. RPM International has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

