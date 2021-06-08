Royale Finance (ROYA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $889,127.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $889,127.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00256336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.24 or 0.01211343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,406.87 or 0.99573769 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

