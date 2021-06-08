Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. 624,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,890,566. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.