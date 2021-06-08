Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,097 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $239.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.51. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.