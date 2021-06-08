Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $21.26 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Stericycle worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -578.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

