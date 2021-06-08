Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in FirstCash by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,014,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in FirstCash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

